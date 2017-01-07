It’s strange the variety of ways I can stumble across some news items or game releases. As an example, I was recently reading through a new RPG title (or maybe I should say it’s RPG-ish) based on the Cthulhu Mythos and really, really wasn’t digging it. In fact, my dislike was so high for that product I’m not sure I’ll eventually provide a review for it since my thoughts are very negative. Anyway, once I’d slogged through that dreck I was still in the mood to check out something Lovecraftian; this time a book I would hopefully dig. Luckily, I’d picked up a copy of Colonial Gothic, a horror RPG mainly set during the American Revolution from Rogue Games, not too long ago and settled in for a read. I was really enjoying the CG corebook, and curious to find out what else was out there for the system so I could write an article, when I learned a new edition had just arrived a few days ago.
I quickly reached out to creator Richard Iorio II to learn what might be new in Colonial Gothic Third Edition. Here’s Richard’s reply:
- Stats now go from 1 to 24
- Stats now get an ability bonus based on their rank
- The die mechanic is now roll high, but still d12 (that will never change)
- How skills work are changed and make a hell of a lot more sense
- Skill functions are now: Ability Bonus + Skill Rank + 2d12
- Target Numbers are now set, and in order to succeed you must beat the TN. In addition, the TN is not adjusted, but the die roll.
- Skills now include tables that provide examples of actions and the TN associated with them. This helps GMs and Players when thinking of their own actions.
- No longer do you find Dramatic Failure and Success in the game. In truth I have never liked them and dropped them from my personal games a while ago. They were kept in because I was not sure what the reaction would be if I dropped them in 2E.
- Buying Skills and Spells makes more sense.
- Combat has been cleaned up. The biggest change is number of Actions. All characters get a number of actions per round. This is set by taking your Nimble and dividing by 3. So if your character has Nimble 9, they would have 3 Actions per round.
- What can a character do in a round with multiple actions? They can choose to use all three to attack in melee. They could choose to attack and save the other for Defense. They can fire a musket and reload, so that the next round they are ready to fire again (more on this in a second). In short the number of actions you have dictate how many “things” you can do in a given round.
- Reloading and firing is more inline with history. Shooter were able to fire, reload, and fire. In fact skilled riflemen historical were able to fire and reload and fire four times a minute. I tried to capture this.
- Damage is better written and I have provided the “formulas” to calculate them
- In all I have worked by butt off, and will continue, to make the game as clear and user friendly as I can. Chapter 3 is perhaps a far better chapter now then it has ever been.
- Flames of Freedom: Beginnings is going to combine both Boston and Philadelphia in one book and they will be fully brought inline with Third Edition. In addition the small adventure found in The Gazetteer will be put here. I am combining the two books because those two parts of the campaign work better as a whole. This will be out in May of this year.
- Colonial Gothic: Settings is a big book that sees all the smaller setting books, as well as Colonial Gothic Locations into one single volume. This will be out in March of this year.
Sounds interesting and I’ll look to checking it out! As for the other Lovecraft game don’t you think you owe it to prospective buyers to review it? You could save them from spending their hard earned money!